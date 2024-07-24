The rolling 12 month average milk price in NI continues to edge up. / Philip Doyle

For a dairy farmer producing 1m litres of milk annually, Table B shows the prices paid for June supplies.

Prices are calculated at high, average and low solids, with the figures used for each milk quality outlined in Table 1 on the opposite page.

On high solids milk, the average across all processors stands at 39.21p/l, up 0.7p/l from the previous league.

Tirlán/Fivemiletown finishes out in front on 40.53p/l for milk collected on alternate days.

Dale Farm moves up one place to finish second, while Leprino Foods climbs two places to finish third, helped in part by its 0.4p mozzarella premium and 0.65p/l volume bonus.

Aurivo slips two places to finish fourth, while Strathroy and Lakeland Dairies are unchanged in fifth and sixth places respectively.

Average solids

Moving to milk produced at average solids, the price paid across all processors stands at 38.41p/l, up 0.9p from the previous league.

Tirlán is out in front for the eighth month in a row, paying 39.25p/l for June milk.

Leprino Foods jumps two places to second, with its mozzarella and volume bonuses again boosting its final position.

Dale Farm was bottom of this table last month but has now climbed three places to third, overtaking Strathroy which slips to fourth.

Aurivo drops two positions to fifth with Lakeland slipping one place to finish sixth.

Rolling 12 months

Base prices have increased in eight of the last nine months, and, this uplift is filtering through to rolling average prices for the 12 month period ending June 2024.

Across all three milk qualities, prices are running around 0.5p/l higher in the June league when compared to the previous month.

Tirlán continues to lead our analysis across high, average and low solids milk.

The only positional change in any of these tables sees Aurivo move ahead of Strathroy in the price paid for average solids milk after both processors were tied for third last month.

