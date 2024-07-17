Dairy processors have announced price increases for milk supplied in June.

Base milk prices in NI have risen to their highest levels for 16 months, with processors announcing price increases ranging from 0.5p to 2p/l for milk supplied in June.

The biggest increases have come from Dale Farm and Leprino Foods, with both processors opting for a 2p/l price rise.

In the case of Dale Farm, that puts suppliers on a starting price of 37.8p/l, while Leprino Foods is now on an “all-in” base of 36.75p/l.

Strathroy also set its June price earlier this week and opted for a 1p/l increase, bringing its base to 37p/l.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies set the tone for higher prices, albeit with a smaller increase of 0.5p/l to a 35.8p/l base.

All four processors are now paying their highest base milk price since February 2023. Aurivo and Tirlán are the only processors still to set a price for June, although both co-ops will do so by the end of this week.

Despite the recent farmgate price increases, commodity markets relatively subdued.

Tuesday’s New Zealand GDT auction ended positively with a 0.4% price increase, although there were mixed outcomes for key commodities.

Butter rose by 0.8% with cheddar prices jumping 6.2%. However, skim milk powder (SMP) fell by 1.1%, with whole milk powder (WMP) down 1.6%.

On Wednesday, butter rose by €30 to €6,680/t at the weekly Dutch Dairy Board auction. WMP was steady at €3,810/t, but SMP fell €30 to €2,330/t.

Meanwhile, statistics published by DAERA show that milk quality in NI continues to increase year on year.

From January to April 2024, butterfat is averaging 4.26%, up from 4.18% last year and well above the 4.07% average back in 2020.

In contrast, protein has seen marginal improvement of around 0.05%, with the 2024 average just under 3.29%.

