Declan is a suckler farmer from Borris in Ossory in Co Laois.

Declan Hanrahan from Co Laois has been elected chair of the IFA national livestock committee, the association announced on Thursday 7 December.

He was elected to succeed Brendan Golden at a meeting of the committee in the Irish Farm Centre on Wednesday.

He will begin his term at the Annual General Meeting in January.

Hanrahan is a beef farmer and has previously served as vice-chair of the national livestock committee.

Speaking following his appointment on Wednesday, Hanrahan thanked Brendan Golden for his leadership and commitment to the beef and suckler sector during his time as chair of the committee.

“There are significant challenges ahead for our sector and I’m looking forward to representing all beef farmers on the issues in front of us.

"We are the largest farm enterprise within the farming sector and also a very important part of the rural economy. Our focus will be on securing support from Government and the next CAP to sustain the sector,” he said.