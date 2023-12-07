This fine shed is on the 78ac farm at Drumheel, Virginia. The successful bidder was a solicitor acting for an undisclosed client.

Local farmers and business people featured strongly in the bidding for land in counties Meath and Cavan at two auctions held by Raymond Potterton Auctioneers.

One property was 78ac at Drumheel, Virginia, Co Cavan. Bidding opened at €700,000, following which interested parties in the sales room and online - a number of them local to the property - competed.

Three bidders remained active and took the bidding to €900,000. Following discussions between the auctioneers and the vendors, the property was declared on the market.

There were no further bids and the land was knocked down at this price. The successful bidder was a solicitor acting in trust for a client. The sale price equates to €11,538/ac.

Meath property

The next property was 21.52ac at Bellewstown, Drogheda, Co Meath.

This 21.52ac holding is in an area of great land. It was bought by a local tillage farmer.

It was offered in lots. Bids were made on lots 1 and 2. However, interest was greatest in lot 3, the entire.

Three bidders in the room competed and the property was eventually knocked down at €350,000. The buyer was a local tillage farmer. The sale price equates to €16,263/ac.