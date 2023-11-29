While the settled week brought relief to many farmers, it caused concern for Ireland's single electricity market operator.

As the demand for electricity peaks during the winter months, Ireland's generation assets become crucial.

However, with low wind generation expected this week, combined with high demand and insufficient generation capacity, Single Electricity Market Operator (SEMO) issued a warning to Irish customers.

According to a statement from SEMO, based on forecast system conditions and the latest information available to the transmission system operators, there is set to be tight generation capacity margins in the single electricity market (SEM) on Tuesday 28 November.

As such, the transmission system operators anticipate a reliance on imports from Britain into SEM via the EWIC and Moyle Interconnectors from mid-afternoon through the evening peak.