The organisation’s website said the new membership is for those who have finished up as club members. \ Odhran Ducie

Macra is to launch a new patron membership for over 40s at the cost of €50 per annum.

The organisation’s website said the new membership is for those who have finished up as club members.

“Patron membership covers those whose time being involved in clubs has finished and who wish to retain their connection to and support of Macra, as well as attending special patron events.”

Discount

Patron members will get discounts with FBD Insurance, a key element of the organisation’s original youth membership, as well as Three, FOBO Design and Circle K.

A membership card will be issued to patron members and they will also receive information on specific Macra patron events.

A flyer for the new membership said funds from it will be used by the organisation to support delivery of services to members across the country.

“These services include the training, leadership and personal development of our young people,” it said.

Macra’s original membership caters for 17- to 40-year-olds. It costs €50 per year on direct debit, €60 as a card payment, except for first year membership, which is €30 on direct debit and €35 as a card payment.

Event

The membership will be launched at a gathering for past and present members at the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Co Tipperary, on Sunday 28 April.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said as the organisation celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, it is important to reflect on the past.

“I look forward to listening to our past members that grew the organisation to where it is today.

“If you were a member of Macra in the past, I really hope you will join us for this special occasion,” she said.