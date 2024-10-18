There has been a tripling of organic farm numbers and area since 2020, with 5,000 farmers now farming organically in 2024.

This accounts for just 5% of Ireland's land area, but Ireland must reach a target of 10% land area by 2030 in order to meet our climate action plan ambitions.

The highest number of organic farmers, according to Teagasc figures, is in Cork with 529, followed by Roscommon on 441.

There are just 18 organic farms in Dublin and 23 in Louth.

Over half of the farms in organic production are suckler beef farms, 33% are sheep, 9% are tillage, 2% are dairy, 6% are horticulture and 3% are dairy.

Organic Farming Scheme

The Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) has reopened for applications this week for entry in 2025.

The scheme will remain open until Friday 29 November 2024, with dairy, horticulture and tillage applications to receive priority access.

Drystock farmers entering into a contract could qualify for yearly payments of up to €300/ha during the conversion period and up to €250/ha when they have achieved full organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticulture and tillage farmers.

In addition, a participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400 per annum thereafter has been introduced to support organic farmers.