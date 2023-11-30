This is the 16ac at Borkill More, Hacketstown.

Two mid-sized properties are going for online auction this month from Quinn Property.

On Friday 1 December, the firm will offer c16ac at Borkill More, Hacketstown, Co Carlow, in lots.

This land is located 3km from both Hacketown and Kiltegan.

Lot 1 is c11.7ac located along a minor road (R702), just 0.5km off the R747, which is the main Hackestown to Kiltegan road.

The land is in one division and in grass. It has road frontage and a natural water supply.

Lot 2 is c4.4ac, located along the R747 Hacketstown to Kiltegan Road. The ground is in grass and has road frontage and a natural water supply. The guide price on this holding is €10,000/ac to €12,000/ac.

The 33ac near Aughrim, Co Wicklow, is tillage land.

Further ahead, Quinn Property will offer c33ac of tillage land at Tinnakilly, Aughrim, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday 20 December in an online auction.

This holding will also be offered in lots and the guide price is €8,000ac to €10,000/ac.

The land at Aughrim is being offered in lots.

The land is located 3km from Aughrim, 10km from Rathdrum and 15km from Arklow. It has frontage on to a cul de sac road.

It is laid out in four divisions and is good quality and free draining. Lot 1 is c13.2ac, Lot 2 is c20.2ac and Lot 3 is the entire.