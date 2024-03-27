A spokesperson for Kerry said milk volumes are down approximately 10% in the year to date when compared to the same period last year. \ Donal O'Leary

Milk supply is back as much as 10% at some processors so far this year, compared with 2023.

All processors are citing weather as the main reason for the reduction in milk supply.

A spokesperson for Kerry said milk volumes are down by approximately 10% in the year to date when compared to the same period last year.

This is due to “a slower start to the calving season and the impact of weather conditions”.

“A recovery in milk volumes versus 2023 will be weather dependent,” the spokesperson added.

Tirlán

A similar situation was reported by Tirlán. A spokesperson said milk supply is approximately 9% lower in the year to date than the same period in 2023.

“Analysis suggests that the main driver of reduced deliveries is 10% lower milk yield per cow, caused by challenging weather conditions for grazing and lower-quality silage in the diet.

“Supply recovery for the rest of 2024 will be dependent on weather conditions, particularly as cows approach peak production,” the spokesperson added.

Dairygold

Milk volumes to Dairygold are also back 9% versus 2023 supplies.

Milk supply is recovering, a Dairygold representative said, “but weather is a key factor over the next number of weeks”.

Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies has seen the smallest reduction in milk supply of the processors that responded to questions from the Irish Farmers Journal, with volumes back 3% compared to last year. A Lakeland Dairies spokesperson said milk supply recovery will depend on cow performance and grass growth. However, they said that weather will be the overarching factor.