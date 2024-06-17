Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will continue to raise concerns with his counterparts in Europe on issues related to discussions on an EU-Mercosur free trade agreement

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has stated that with almost 90% of Ireland’s agri-food goods exported each year, free trade generally favours the agri-food sector.

Ireland cannot unilaterally impose climate and sustainability terms on countries exporting agri-food products here, but the EU’s framework for agreeing free trade agreements does provide conditions which must be met by nations exporting to the EU, Minister McConalogue said.

“The rules to be applied, including in Ireland, therefore operate to over-arching frameworks. Ireland cannot unilaterally impose conditions to products coming into the country outside these legal frameworks,” he stated.

The minister was responding to a question on the carbon credentials of imported food put to him by Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan.

Trade agreements

Recent EU free trade agreements, such as that agreed with New Zealand in 2022, do contain provisions on climate targets which seek to help level the playing field between the standards farmers overseas must meet if they are to access EU markets, the minister explained.

“I am satisfied therefore that the balance of trade on agri-food products is one which favours the Irish agri-food sector.

“Maintaining access to international markets and operating to a rules-based framework for this trade ensures that safe and sustainable premium produce originating from Irish farmers and processors will continue to command a premium position on global markets.”

Minister McConalogue stated that he will continue to raise concerns with his counterparts in Europe on issues related to discussions on an EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, with his comments on Mercosur coming in response to a question on the matter put by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Sustainability conditions

The Government’s position on any final EU-Mercosur free trade agreement will be informed by sustainability conditions for imported agri-food goods and the European Commission’s approach to supporting sectors impacted by the agreement, the minister said.

It will also be directed by an economic and sustainability impact assessment commissioned by Government, he added.

The minister cited the Commission’s announcement in 2019 that €1bn in supports will be made available to assist farmers in dealing with market disturbances as an example of the Commission’s position on safeguarding farmers if a Mercosur deal comes into effect.