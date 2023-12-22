Payments exceeding €1.1m will issue to farmers for these measures in the coming days.

Payments under the 2023 Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage Measures have commenced, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on Friday 22 December.

These measures will expand the areas already established under last year’s pilot programme and will take advantage of the environmental benefits these swards provide, the Minister said.

“Funding was increased for these measures in 2023 to allow for greater support in establishing these swards.

"Eligible applicants will receive a payment rate of €300/ha which represents a significant increase on the rate of aid paid in 2022.”

Set list

The Minister said that any claims currently under query will continue to be paid in the coming weeks as they are resolved.

The Department issued a set list of plant species and the quantities of red clover that must be included in the red clover mixture.

The Multi Species Sward Measure and Red Clover Silage Measure opened for applications on 12 April and remained open until 29 May 2023.

