There should be no restriction on the number of deer to be culled in order to manage the country’s deer population, a new report has recommended.

The only exception to this limitless cull under Section 42 of the Wildlife Act should be red deer in Co Kerry, it states.

A Section 42 licence allows the holder to hunt protected animals that cause damage to food, flora, fauna, forestry or buildings.

The report from the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group also recommended that the scope under which a Section 42 licence can be applied for should be broadened to include TB management.

Further recommendations indicated that deer management units should be established in hotspot areas around the country and the feasibility of a single deer management agency should be researched in the next nine months.

Under the current regulations hunters in Ireland can only supply a maximum of three deer carcases per year to local retailers. It was recommended that this be increased significantly.

Open season

Extending the open hunting season for both male and female deer was also recommended in the report.

The open season for male deer should be widened from 1 August to 30 April annually it said, a significant five-month increase in most cases.

The open season for female deer should be from 1 October to 31 March annually, a two-month extension in most cases.

However, the report said that some of the sub-committee on legislation had issues with the inclusion of October for female deer and that further discussion may be needed.

Wicklow

From 2012 to 2022, Section 42 licence applications increased by 258%.

Almost half of Section 42 licences issued in 2022 were to people in Wicklow, a well-known critical deer area. This accounted for 487 of 1,014 licences last year.

The number of Section 42 licences has increased to 1,285 this year so far, of which 538 were for Wicklow.

Deer are now present in all counties in Ireland, with hotspot areas emerging in Tipperary, Waterford, Donegal and Galway. During the 2021-22 deer hunting season 48,285 deer were culled nationally. Over 30% of those were in Wicklow – 15,280.

Reaction

The report was welcomed by farm organisations.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack said the proposal to establish a sole body responsible for managing the country’s deer population should not lead to “yet another quango” resulting in further restrictions on farmers.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) animal health and welfare chair Hugh Farrell said the recommendations in the report must be followed through on and the necessary finance be made available.

The Irish Farmers’ Association animal health chair TJ Maher said the report’s recommendations should be implemented in the new year.

