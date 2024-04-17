The significant reduction in both the Farm Assist and the Rural Social Scheme “points to a full reassessment of the means testing requirement to ensure a fairer approach for people to access Farm Assist and to help increase numbers on such an important scheme”, the IFA deputy president said. / Philip Doyle

A full reassessment of the means testing requirement is needed to ensure a fairer approach for people to access the Farm Assist and the Rural Social Scheme, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) deputy president Alice Doyle said.

According to the Teagasc national farm survey 2022, only 43% of farmers are deemed viable and 25% are deemed vulnerable.

For those deemed unviable, struggling to make ends meet amid fluctuating market conditions, unpredictable weather pattern and rising input costs, Farm Assist provides essential support that extends far beyond mere financial aid, Doyle said.

Critical role

“The Farm Assist and the Rural Social Scheme play critical roles in fostering social inclusion, economic sustainability and community resilience in rural Ireland.

“By supporting farmers, fishers and rural residents facing financial hardship and employment challenges, these programmes contribute to the vitality and well-being of rural communities, ensuring that all residents have the opportunity to thrive in their local areas,” she added.

'Full reassessment'

“The requirement and appetite for change in the schemes are apparent and it is important to continue to provide financial security, social inclusion and service provision to communities into the future,” she said.