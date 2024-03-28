There will be four events taking place over the month.

Throughout April, the Irish Farmers Journal is running a new, free-to-attend Renewables Roadshow, which aims to highlight the opportunities for farms, businesses, and homeowners in renewable energy.

Topics

There will be four events taking place over the month. Each event will be divided into four sessions. Each session will feature an industry expert talking about the topic, followed by examples and case studies across the dairy, tillage, drystock, pig, and poultry sectors with the Irish Farmers Journal editorial team. After each session, the audience will get a chance to ask questions.

When

The roadshow will take place throughout the month of April across four central locations.

• 9 April Cork Clayton Hotel Silver Springs

• 16 April Kilkenny Newpark Hotel

• 23 April Cavan Errigal Country House Hotel

• 30 April Athlone Athlone Springs Hotel

Readers’ questions

If you have any questions about renewable energy options for your farm, business or household, feel free to send us your inquiries ahead of the events at renewables@farmersjournal.ie.

How to register?

To register, simply click here. The Renewables Roadshow is proudly supported by FBD Insurance, the Irish Farmers Association and Bord Gáis Energy.