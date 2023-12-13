Tight supplies of the Bovivac S salmonella vaccine mean that some herds could miss the 12-month window for giving the booster. \ Donal O'Leary

Supplies of the salmonella vaccine Bovivac S are set to remain tight into 2024. Stocks of Bovivac S have been restricted since earlier in the year, with vets reporting that they have struggled to meet farmer demand since late summer.

Vets had expected to get additional supplies of Bovivac S before Christmas but MSD, the manufacturer of the vaccine, confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that additional stocks will not now be available until the new year.

“Bovivac S will be available in January 2024,” MSD stated.

Eamon O’Connell of Summerhill Veterinary in Nenagh said the practice had struggled to secure supplies since last July or August and was just managing to get enough vaccines each month to meet immediate needs.

Similar sentiments were expressed by other vets.

While over 90% of herds have been vaccinated for salmonella, there are fears that some of the unvaccinated herds could now drift outside the 12-month window for the single booster to be effective.

Cost implications

Many of the herds that go over 12 months without receiving the booster may have to be vaccinated twice to ensure protection against salmonella. This has obvious cost implications for farmers.