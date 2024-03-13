The field of legends, as it's known, is currently out of action for the foreseeable - kind of like it's being let up for silage.

The field of legends, as it’s known, is currently out of action for the foreseeable – kind of like it’s being closed off for silage.

Semple Stadium in Thurles hosted seven matches in the first eight weeks of the year and the surface is worse for wear, as a result.

With 135mm of rain in February, the pitch has had to be resodded in places and drains have gone in.

No better buachaill though than Moneygall’s Pádhraic Greene to be left in charge of rectifying the damage.

Background

His dairying background and instinctive knowledge of grassland management are no doubt coming to the fore.