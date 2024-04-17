The fish kill occurred near Ballingarry, Co Tipperary, on the upper reaches of the Kings River. \ Inland Fisheries Ireland

A “significant” kill in which up to 500 fish may have died in Co Tipperary is being investigated by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

In a statement released to the Irish Farmers Journal, IFI confirmed the incident occurred near Ballingarry, Co Tipperary, on the upper reaches of the Kings River, a major tributary of the River Nore.

“Fish mortalities were observed for approximately 4km downstream to where the Kings and Crohane rivers meet.

“Species of fish discovered dead included a large number of trout of all ages, along with salmon parr,” it said.

IFI added that it became aware of the incident on Monday 15 April following reports from members of the public to its confidential phoneline.

“Investigative work is being undertaken to identify the cause of the fish kill and to assess the quality of the water,” IFI said.

‘Harmful ecological event’

The body said at present it cannot confirm “the specific source of this harmful ecological event”.

“IFI is grateful to those people who informed our officers of this river pollution issue.

“IFI, the State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, continues to urge the public to report instances of fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction or illegal fishing to our confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24,” the statement added.