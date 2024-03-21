The delays are distressing affected farmers, according to Kerrane. \ Donal O'Leary

Sinn Féin has renewed its criticism of the Government’s response to ash dieback by branding delays to the unveiling of a national strategy to address the disease as “disgraceful” and “unacceptable”.

The party’s spokesperson on farming Claire Kerrane TD claimed that indications from Minister of State Pippa Hackett on the strategy have repeatedly suggested that the plan’s publication was imminent.

“It is unacceptable that farmers and forestry owners are still awaiting the publication of a strategy to address ash dieback,” Kerrane stated.

“The extensive delays and sheer lack of action from the Government on this matter cannot be described as anything other than disgraceful.”

'Much-needed strategy'

These delays are leading to distress among affected farmers who find themselves in “limbo” with forestry left standing dead through no fault of their own.

“She had assured me time and time again that it will be presented to Cabinet for approval in the ‘very near future’,” the Sinn Féin TD continued.

“Yet, months have passed and we still have no sight of a much-needed strategy. This is despite those involved in forestry highlighting the urgent need for action from a financial perspective and from a health and safety perspective.”

Kerrane ended her statement by demanding that the action plan is published immediately. “There is no more time to lose.”