Met Éireann has issued a status snow/ice warning for the west and northwest on Thursday.

“A band of rain will turn increasingly to sleet and snow on Thursday,” it said, warning of hazardous driving conditions.

It said to expect ice on untreated surfaces, poor visibility and travel disruption.

Counties Cavan, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon and Sligo are all included in the warning.

The warning is in place for these counties from 2pm on Thursday until 6pm that evening.

A status yellow snow/ice warning is also in place for Donegal from 11am on Thursday until 8pm.

Met Éireann has said it will becoming colder in the coming days, with rain and sleet extending across the country on Wednesday night.

Lowest temperatures will fall as low as -3°C in parts.

"Rain and sleet will move further north on Thursday, clearing to scattered showers in the south later.

"Snow is possible in northern areas, especially on higher ground," Met Éireann said.

It will be cold and breezy, it said, with highest temperatures of 2°C to 5°C, milder further south in a moderate to fresh northeasterly wind.

The rain and sleet is to continue over the northern half of the country on Thursday night, with scattered showers further south.

Further falls of snow are possible on higher ground in the north.

