Slurry storage is emerging as an issue for many farmers in light of continual rains. \ Philip Doyle

Some areas of the country have witnessed an almost 50% rise in rainfall levels over the past nine months relative to the same period a year before, Met Éireann figures show.

As farmers continue to struggle with challenging weather conditions, the second half of 2023 was the wettest half of the year on record nationwide.

While January 2024 saw 80% of the month’s long-term average, February got 149% of its average rainfall and March has received 120% of its average to date.

Data for Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, shows that 1,274mm of rain fell between last July 2023 and 25 March 2024 – a 48% surge on the 863mm recorded over the span a year previous.

The Irish Farmers Journal spoke with farmers at Ballyjamesduff Mart on Tuesday on the issues they are facing as a result of the wet weather.

One suckler farmer said that he has “one to two weeks left of silage. I’m looking at buying bales. I’m tight on straw too, so I had to buy some dear bales in”.

Slurry storage emerged as the biggest problem for farmers and while most who spoke with the Irish Farmers Journal got some out at the start of the season, tanks are filling fast as many farmers’ stock remain housed.

“I got some watery slurry out three weeks ago wherever I could, but the tank is full up again.

“There’s not a hope to get it out on silage ground. There’s too much grass,” Cavan beef farmer Cathal Rudden said.

Early silage is another concern. A dairy farmer from the locality said that he thinks he will “graze first and get a good-quality second cut”, he remained hopeful that “early silage could be got if we get 10 days of drying”.

Jimmy Smith said that although “every field is wet, a dry week would do a great job”.