The sugar factory in Mallow once took in the beet grown across south Munster. \ Philip Doyle

The former sugar factory site in Mallow has been sold for more than €2.2m.

The iconic plant, which took in beet grown from across south Munster, has been sold by Greencore. Estate agents Lisney confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the 145ac property in Newberry had gone sale agreed.

While the exact sale price was not disclosed, Lisney confirmed that the guide price of €2.2m had been exceeded.

The identity of the buyer is not known, but the lands are understood to have been purchased by an Irish firm. The site was offered for sale in two lots of 133ac and 12ac.

The 133ac section includes 22ac which are zoned residential, the remainder is zoned for a mix of business and industrial development.