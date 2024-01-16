Wednesday morning will see severe frost and icy stretches.

A status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and icy conditions has been issued by Met Éireann for the whole country.

The warning will come into place at 6pm Tuesday evening until 11am on Wednesday morning.

A further yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning is in place from 7am Wednesday until 11am Thursday.

Forecast

It will be very cold on Tuesday evening and overnight, with temperatures of -4°C forecast in some areas.

There will be isolated, scattered showers in the south of the country.

This will fall as rain or sleet, but the odd light snow flurry is possible.

Later in the night, the showers will become confined to the northwest and will increasingly turn to snow.

Wednesday morning will see severe frost and icy stretches.

Met Éireann is warning of potential animal welfare issues, difficult travelling conditions and low temperature issues for vulnerable people.

