All counties are under a status yellow warning until 9pm Tuesday.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire country, as it is expected that heavy downpours will fall across much of the country up to 9pm on Tuesday, leaving a risk of spot flooding.

The warning is elevated to status orange for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford until 8pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann warned that these southeastern counties could see slow-moving thunderstorms bring hail and the possibility of damage to power lines.

Flash flooding and very difficult traveling conditions could result from the expected showers.

Poor visibility and difficult traveling conditions are forecast across the entire country on Tuesday evening.