Ryan Meegan, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth

“Milk price is going up which is a positive. It’s been a challenging year from a farming point of view, so it is good to see that the price is going in the right direction. We’re in spring milk, so our supply of milk is reducing, once it stays high until next spring that’ll be the most important thing. At least input prices are coming back a bit as well. We had a very wet spring and then it turned the complete opposite direction and went very dry. There has been bits of rain, but it has been a challenge for grass growth – we’re back nearly 20% on grass growth for the year.”

Michael Keane , Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford

“I will be voting for it [the spinout]. We have to trust our current board, future board and management. There’s about €800m after being spent on stainless steel and we never had to put our hands in our pockets. My father put money into the old Waterford Co-op, as did every other farmer of that age. We’re lucky that we’re now at the age where we’re benefiting from it, but we have to leave something behind for the guys that are going to be milking cows in 20 years. It’s incredible to think that we’re – on base price – 13c/l better than this day last year.”

Jim Tobin, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary

“My personal opinion on it [the spinout] is negative, but I wouldn’t be in the majority. I think we’re selling the family silvers cheap here. For every thousand co-op shares we’re losing €138 and we’re getting paid with €444 PLC shares – it puts a rough value per share of about €50. I would argue that we should maybe stand back here for a moment and see if there’s a better deal to be achieved.”

Edmond Hearn, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary

“Milk price is satisfactory, it’s a good price to look at it, but then when you look at the cost of inputs it doesn’t really balance up. Fertiliser and meal have come down in price a bit, but they are still expensive. Around our area in south Tipperary we haven’t had rain since August and we’re feeding meal hard all summer.

“Traditionally you would have got away during the summer with a light feeding of meal, but now the 3kg is 5kg.”