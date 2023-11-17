Tirlán has offered a fixed milk price of 38.09c/l (VAT exclusive) for 2024.

Tirlán has announced a fixed milk price offer of 38.09c/l (VAT exclusive) for 2024 milk supply volumes.

The scheme will open to applications in the coming days, the co-op said.

In a statement to suppliers, Tirlán said the fixed milk price of 38.09c/l will be based on milk solids of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

It will include the co-op’s sustainability action payment and apply for the full 12-month milk supply period of January to December 2024 inclusive.

The Tirlán offer also includes measures to protect suppliers against input inflation.

Protecting margins

“To aid milk suppliers in protecting their margins, Tirlán will facilitate any supplier who wishes to fix the price up to 31 May 2024 of a volume of feed and fertiliser equivalent to the volume of milk fixed [Republic of Ireland only]. This will be undertaken directly with the relevant business/branch manager,” the co-op said.

Tirlán also stated that the volumes allocated will be confirmed “before a supplier is contractually committed”.

The minimum application is 10,000 litres, with a maximum of 20% of a supplier’s milk supply volumes over the previous 12 months.

“Milk suppliers will be notified once the application process opens in the coming days. Applications will be processed online, with support available as required,” the co-op stated.

Adjusted price

Tirlán also confirmed that the price paid will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

In addition, unconditional seasonality payments will be paid on top of the fixed milk price.

Meanwhile, Tirlán is offering its suppliers in Northern Ireland a 35p/l fixed base at the same volume allowances.

Staying with Tirlán, the co-op will pay 31.51c/l (excluding VAT) for October milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The co-op’s October milk price is unchanged from September and consists of a base milk price of 31.03c/l (VAT exclusive and 0.48c/l (VAT exclusive) of a sustainability action payment.

Tirlán pointed out that its total price for October creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 34.29c/l (excluding VAT).