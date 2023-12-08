A new 10km TCZ has been established around the premises in Norfolk. \ Philip Doyle

Two new bluetongue cases have been confirmed in cattle in England this Friday by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

These latest cases in Norfolk are the first to be identified outside the original temporary control zone (TCZ) in Kent.

A new 10km TCZ has been established around the premises in Norfolk.

Both animals have been humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

This brings the total number of bluetongue cases in England to 11 on six different premises.

Spread

Cases of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV 3), the strain of the disease for which there is no vaccine, have been identified every day this week in England.

On Monday this week, the original 10km TCZ was extended to cover the north and east coasts of Kent, as a confirmed case had been recently grazing on a premises outside the then-TCZ.

On Thursday, the first case of the virus in a sheep in England was identified - all other cases had been in cattle.

No risk to humans

Bluetongue, which affects ruminants, does not affect humans or pose a risk to food safety. DEFRA said there is no evidence of the virus circulating in the UK.

The first bluetongue case in England resulted in a ban on cattle, sheep and other ruminants moving to the island of Ireland.

Read more

Two new bluetongue cases confirmed in England

Britain on high alert as bluetongue case confirmed

Bluetongue risk heightened as virus continues to spread in Europe