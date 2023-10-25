Ciara Leahy welcomes over 600 delegates to the Women And Agriculture Conference in the Lyrath Hotel, Co Kilkenny. \ Philip Doyle

Ciara Leahy welcomes over 600 delegates to the Women And Agriculture Conference in the Lyrath Hotel, Co Kilkenny. \ Philip Doyle

Irish Country Living’s annual conference focusing on women in agriculture commenced today with over 620 women in attendance. The theme for the conference is ‘Finding the Balance’.

Newly appointed Irish Country Living editor, Ciara Leahy, welcomed everyone to the event and her opening speech reflected on her own challenges on finding the balance; being a mother of two young children and taking the reins as editor of Irish Country Living.

She said, “Sometimes finding the balance means spending quality time with your family, other times it means alone time. For some, it means saying ‘yes’ and seizing the day and others it is putting up boundaries and saying ‘no more’. I think every single one of us here today, just by being here, is taking a step in finding the balance in our lives.”

Special guest speakers

The conference will welcome Brendan Courtney and Síle Seoige as special guest speakers. Brendan, a presenter and fashion designer, will be speaking about family life and the documentary he did abut his father’s last year of life, as well as the Fair Deal Scheme. Síle, a TV presenter, will be reflecting on leaving Dublin to move home to Connemara and the importance of family and living in a close-knit rural community.

Other speakers include Harrison Gardner, co-founder of Common Knowledge, Rachel Doyle, founder of the Arboretum Garden Centre in Carlow, and Claire Walsh free diver and author. Panel discussions include a live recording of the Farmers Journal’s podcast Tech Talk hosted by editor Jack Kennedy and a conflict resolution panel chaired by ICL’s Janine Kennedy.

Posture

The audience will also hear from Bridget Kearney, owner of Belle Femme Lingerie in Kilkenny on how important a properly fitted bra is to posture and confidence. Attendees will With a mall of exhibitors including local suppliers and Irish made businesses, entertainment from Sing Along Social, the group karaoke experience, lunch served by Lyrath Estate.

More updates to follow throughout the day.

Read more

New appointment in the Irish Farmers Journal