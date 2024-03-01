The forecaster is warning that it will be cold on Friday night, with ice on untreated surfaces leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country.

This warning will come into effect this Friday 1 March at 6pm and will expire on Saturday 2 March at 9am.

The forecaster is warning that it will be cold tonight, with ice on untreated surfaces leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Snow and ice warnings were in place for a number of counties in the northwest and midlands.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is still in place in Co Wicklow until 3pm this Friday 1 March.

A yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow until 3am on Saturday 2 March.