O'Sullivan partnered Marine Nationale to win the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival in 2023.

This week on the Young Stock Podcast, we chat to multiple grade one and Cheltenham festival-winning jockey Michael O'Sullivan from Co Cork.

The 24-year-old grew up on a dairy farm in Lombardstown, near Mallow, and went on to study ag science in UCD before turning professional as a jockey in 2022.

We chat about the highs and lows of the profession, including the injuries he has sustained along the way.

At 6ft 1in, O'Sullivan is certainly one of the taller jockeys in the weigh room.

Listen below: