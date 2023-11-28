My name is Hollie. I’m 16 years old and go to school in the FCJ Bunclody. I live on a beef and tillage farm in Coolree, Ballindaggin, Co Wexford. We grow lots of crops and have a dairy calf to beef system.

I love to race in the autograss series, play piano, read and spend time with my friends. I have a golden retriever, and his name is Charlie.

I’m very lucky to live on a farm and to be surrounded by the Irish countryside. Having the opportunity to care for animals every day is something that I love, and I hope to always be lucky enough to have for the rest of my life.

My favourite thing to do in the evening is to bring Charlie out and about the yard. We have a look to see what my grandad and dad are working on out on the farm and we see if I can give them a hand.

I think the future is very bright for farming in Ireland. Even looking around at my classmates, who will be the next generation working in agriculture, it’s very clear to see how passionate people are about it. I don’t think it will be without its challenges, though.

Enviroment

It is very important to protect the landscape, environment and animals in Ireland, especially now more than ever. That way, we will be able to give generations to come the same experiences we have in farming right now.

Our family Christmas tradition is to go to midnight mass in Ballindaggin on Christmas eve.

Afterwards, we go to my granny and grandad’s house to exchange Kris Kindle gifts. On Christmas morning, I visit my other grandparents.

Over Christmas I make sure to spend lots of time with my family as much as possible.