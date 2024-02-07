The Farm Plan Scheme is administered by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).\ Brendan Lynch

The IFA has called on Minister of State with responsibility for heritage Malcolm Noonan to intervene and sort out delayed Farm Plan Scheme payments.

“I’m getting calls from farmers who are very frustrated and waiting weeks for payment. It’s completely unacceptable, and worst of all, no one knows where they stand,” IFA president Francie Gorman has said.

“We understand the delays are being put down to admin/resourcing issues within the Department. It’s just not good enough.

“I’m calling on Minister Noonan to sort out this mess; make direct contact with farmers to let them know where they stand, and devote whatever resources needed to clear the backlog.

“The Farm Plan Scheme was one of the key actions within the recently launched National Biodiversity Plan but how can farmers have faith in a scheme when they are left in complete limbo,” Gorman asked.

Structure

IFA Ulster/north Leinster regional chair and SAC project team chair Frank Brady, said no more than the delay in Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments, farmers will have their businesses structured around receiving these payments on the dates they get them every year.

“Delaying farmers’ payments will affect bank repayments and cash flow to meet other bills. This needs to get this sorted quickly for impacted families,” Brady said.

The Farm Plan Scheme, launched in 2006, is administered by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and available for SAC/designated lands to trial novel approaches to farming for the environment, to safeguard particular sites, habitats and species, and to work towards meeting conservation measures required under the EU Birds and Habitats Directives.

A total of 340 Farm Plan Schemes were up and running in 2023.

Themes catered for under the scheme include:

Habitats, such as species rich grasslands, fen, esker, coastal, blanket bog, heaths, rivers, scrub, etc

Birds of conservation concern

Pollinators

Natterjack toad

Management of invasive species.

Read more

Funds needed for farmer confidence in biodiversity plan - IFA

Ideas for farm schemes sought for €3bn nature fund