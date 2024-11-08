The Department of Agriculture has announced this week that payments under the 2024 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF) will be set at €163.80 per eligible hectare, subject to a maximum of 50ha per eligible applicant.

Payment entitlements under the 2024 national reserve have been allocated at the national average payment entitlement value of €154.80, subject to a maximum allocation of 50ha per successful applicant.

The Department issued correspondence to Farm Advisory System (FAS) advisers this week notifying them that approval letters have started issuing to successful applicants.

The notice added that approval letters will be viewable on the Department’s agfood.ie portal in the coming days. A text message will issue to applicants concerned on Wednesday 13 November advising of such.

Payments timeline

The Department advises that payments under the 2024 national reserve and CIS-YF are scheduled to commence in early December.

It encouraged advisers that “where correspondence has issued to your clients requesting additional information or clarification to further process their NR or CISYF applications, you should ensure that the required documentation or information is uploaded to allow for approval and payment under the schemes”.