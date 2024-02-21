A cow byre in Mayo that was restored with help from the Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme.

A grant of up to €30,000 is being offered to farmers to conserve and repair traditional farm buildings. The Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme 2024 allows for aid of between €4,000 and €30,000 for the conservation and repair of traditional farm buildings and related structures.

The grant will be for up to 75% of the cost of the approved works, with a ceiling of €30,000. Run by the Heritage Council, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, it is anticipated that 60 to 80 projects will be supported by the annual scheme.

The grant is only available to farmers participating in an eligible agri-environment scheme. Active Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) participants, those in the European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) calls one, two and three, the Hen Harrier Project, the Pearl Mussel Project and approved participants of the Organic Farming Scheme, are eligible to receive grant aid.

Farmers are also eligible if they were active participants as of 31 December 2022 in the Burren Project, have completed the full contract term for the relevant EIP or have completed a five-year project as appropriate.

Closing date

The closing date for completed online applications, which can be made at www.heritagecouncil.ie, is 5pm on Wednesday 27 March 2024.

A webinar, which requires preregistration, is being held by the Heritage Council on Friday 1 March at 12pm for interested parties.