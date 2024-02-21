Spain – Chinese beef market opens

Following the visit of China’s foreign minister to Spain this week, it was announced that Spain has been approved to export beef to China.

Nigeria – currency impact on Friesland results

A collapse in the value of Nigeria’s currency in 2023 was one of the reasons offered by Friesland Campina for its 7.1% drop in turnover to €13.1bn in 2023.

Philippines – US soya bean purchase

The USDA reports that the Philippines has bought 228,000t of soya bean meal for delivery during the 2023/24 marketing year.

UAE – Gulfood fair

The biggest food fair in the Middle East is taking place in Dubai this week.