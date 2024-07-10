Britain – decline in cereals>

AHDB, the English levy board, reports that the area of cereals and oilseed rape planted in Britain this year is the lowest in two decades.

Argentina – fall in beef consumption

The Rosario Stock Exchange reports that just 69% of beef production to the end of May this year was sold in the domestic market, the lowest since at least 1990.

New Zealand – slump in exports to China

New Zealand sheepmeat exports to China in May fell by 32% to 15,499t, with the value down 49% to NZ$98m (€55m).

India – dairy and co-op banks expansion

The Indian government has announced a major expansion of the co-op sector, including the establishment of a milk producers’ union and a co-operative bank in every district (Dairy News).