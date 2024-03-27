Russia – Danone disposal

Danone has announced that Russia’s regulatory authorities have cleared the disposal of its EDP business, which cost the company €1.2bn.

USA – Tyson factory closure

Tyson Foods has announced that it is closing a pig processing factory in Iowa at the end of June with the loss of 1,300 jobs.

Peru – wheat production

The USDA is forecasting that wheat production in Peru for marketing year 2024/25 will be 205,000 tonnes from an estimated 120,000 hectares.

Australia – beef producer mood

A Meat and Livestock Australia survey of 3,767 beef producers has found that 38% were optimistic about the industry over the next year, while 28% were pessimistic.