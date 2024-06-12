USA – Record pork exports to Mexico

US pork exports to Mexico were 107,594 tonnes in April, up 34% on the same month last year and a new monthly record.

Türkiye – Wheat imports suspendedThe government has announced that it is suspending wheat imports for four months, until mid-October, to support domestic prices for its farmers.

Croatia – Poultry expansion

Poultry World report that plans by two Ukrainian companies to build large units in Croatia that will add 45m birds to the existing 235m annual total, has caused alarm with French producers.

Brazil – Another export record

Brazil’s beef exports in May were 240,000 tonnes, breaking the previous monthly record which had been set in April, just one month prior.