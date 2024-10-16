Russia – rain welcome

Rain forecasted for later this week has eased fears for Russia’s 2025 grain crop following a prolonged dry spell.

Singapore – productivity growth

Southeast Asia saw the fastest growth in agricultural productivity globally between 2013 and 2022, according to the latest Global Agricultural Productivity Initiative report.

Australia – eating quality premium

The beef eating quality scheme delivered a record additional AUS$326m (€201) in 2023-24 for the 3.88 million cattle processed in the scheme.

Brazil – milk production cost increase

Cost of production for Brazil’s dairy farmers increased by 2% in September, with an accumulated increase of 5.6% since April due to higher labour costs and the need to feed more concentrates.