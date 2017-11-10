Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
One51 terminates CapVest offer and announces EGM date
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

One51 terminates CapVest offer and announces EGM date

By on
An EGM of One51 shareholders will take place on Wednesday 6 December in the Westbury Hotel, Dublin.
An EGM of One51 shareholders will take place on Wednesday 6 December in the Westbury Hotel, Dublin.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Agribusiness
Member
Supermarkets showing no appetite for beef
Companies
Supermarkets showing no appetite for beef
By Lorcan Allen on 31 October 2017
Member
Irish deals for Kenyan agriculture
News
Irish deals for Kenyan agriculture
By Thomas Hubert on 07 November 2017
Member
Aurivo on top as Glanbia drops down
Markets
Aurivo on top as Glanbia drops down
By Jack Kennedy on 08 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Spectacular stud farm exudes elegance
Property
Spectacular stud farm exudes elegance
By Anthony Jordan on 13 October 2017
Member
CapVest offer of €2.50 per share “undervalues” One51 – Davy
Companies
CapVest offer of €2.50 per share “undervalues” One51 – Davy
By Lorcan Allen on 09 October 2017
Member
One51 receives offer of €2.50 per share from CapVest
News
One51 receives offer of €2.50 per share from CapVest
By Eoin Lowry on 06 October 2017
Farm Manager
Responsible for project managing the upgrades to the farm infrastructure whilst ...
View ad
TRACTOR FRONT WEIGHT BLOCKS
LARGE RANGE OF NEW AND S/HAND WEIGHT BLOCKS600KG -2000KGCALL SALES 087 1...
View ad
2000 LANDINI 9880 C/W LOADER
GOOD CLEAN TRACTOR€19000 MARGINREAR TYRES 80%QUICKE Q750 LOADER...
View ad
ABBEY 1600 TANKER
ABBEY 1600 TANKERGOOD PAINT WORKSIDE AND REAR FILLGOOD TYRES€3...
View ad
ABBEY 2100 TANKER
ABBEY 2100 TANKERRESEASED WHEELSGOOD TYRESVERY CLEAN TANKERREAR ...
View ad

Place ad