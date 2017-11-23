Ross annuls legislation requiring NCT tractor test

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Martin Kenny has welcomed the decision by Minister Ross to annul the NCT test requirement.

On Thursday the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross signed a new statutory instrument annulling the requirement for an NCT tractor test.

The decision by Minister Ross to annul the NCT test requirement has been welcomed by Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Martin Kenny.

“Myself and Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice put down a joint motion last week to have this statutory instrument requiring NCTs for high-powered road travelling tractors annulled.

“[On Wednesday] in the Dáil, I asked the Government chief whip that this be allowed to proceed through the house without debate as Minister Ross agreed that it was an error which needed to be corrected.

“I welcome the minister’s decision to sign a new statutory instrument this morning [Thursday], which I have been told annuls the previous one and takes the need for NCT of tractors off the statute books.”

Kenny also said that the minister has indicated that he will bring in new regulations for high-powered road-travelling tractors by next May in order to comply with EU directives.

“I would ask the minister to have proper consultation with all farm organisations in order that whatever regulations are introduced will be workable for farmers.”

