The Artnagullion Beltex flock of Elizabeth McAllister came out on top at the recent Beltex flock competition, winning the overall champion flock title (after winning the champion large flock earlier) .

Adding to her collection of silverware, McAllister also picked up the awards for best overall flock of ewes, champion show flock and best overall flock stock ram for Glenview Jeff – that is shared with Gary Beacom and Russell Smyth.

Reserve overall champion flock went to the dad-and-daughter duo of John and Vicky Ferguson of Vicky’s Beltex flock. They also won champion small flock and best homebred ram with Vicky’s Kipper.

The reserve champion large flock went to the Trillick-based Bodoney flock of Andrew McCutcheon, and the reserve champion small flock went to the Glenkeen flock of John Harbinson.

The trophy for highest-priced sheep sold at a society sale went to Matthew Burleigh for Matt’s Kungfu that sold for 9,000gns at the Carlise premier in August.

Breeders and judges Wade and Alison McCrabbe commented: “The quality of Beltex throughout the county is exceptional”.