Ballymena Babes sale topper from the flock of James Herdman that sold for 4,000gns. / Mullagh Photography

Becoming a staple in the January Texel sales calendar is the Ballymena Babes. With a select number of breeders from across Northern Ireland making up the consignment, the sale is eagerly awaited each year.

This year’s sale was no different with Texel breeders travelling the length and breadth of Ireland. The large number of buyers led to a strong sale from start to finish with 70 lots averaging £1,079 (€1,284). The sale was also very consistent, leading to an overall clearance of 80%.

Topping the trade at 4,000gns (€4,999) was an in-lamb shearling ewe from the flock of James Herdman. She was described by James in pre-sale comments as ‘the best female he has bred to date’.

Herdman’s success continued with his ewe lamb consignment, producing the top-priced lot in that section also.

The top-priced ewe lamb was a stylish ewe lamb with a great pedigree going back to the 2019 Balmoral Show Texel female champion. She sold for 2,600gns (€3,250) to Stewart Ferris.

The second top price of the day was another in-lamb shearling ewe, but this time she came from the Paramor flock of Eamonn Conway.

The sparky shearling ewe was scanned in-lamb with a single to Drumadowney Gambler. The successful purchaser of this ewe at 3,000gns (€3,749) was Michael McBride.

It was a massive in-lamb shearling ewe from the Tullybrannigan flock of Philip Dodds that sold for 2,800gns (€3,500) on the day.

She was scanned carrying triplets to Corbro Golden boy and was snapped up by Drumcon Pedigrees.