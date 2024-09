These 14 Texel-cross ram lambs weighing 42kg sold for €139 each (€3.31/kg).

There was a strong demand for high-quality lambs in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Monday last from both factory buyers and farmers.

This demand was very evident throughout the sale, with a clearance rate of over 90% achieved for a large entry of lambs.

On the day, 50kg to 60kg lambs were in hot demand by factory buyers and sold from €150 to €160/head.

Factory buyers were also in the market for good-quality lambs weighing between 42kg and 49kg and this saw prices of €130 to €150/head achieved for these lambs.

It was the high-quality store lambs weighing from 34kg to 41kg that had the greatest ringside demand, with many local farmers buying - they sold from €110 to €130/head.

Great demand

Lambs weighing 27kg to 33kg also were in great demand from local farmers, selling from €70 to €110/head.

There was a smaller entry of cull ewe than previous weeks, but demand remained strong from factory buyers with the cull ewes selling from €70 to €180/head.

The next sheep sale will be held in Raphoe on Monday 23 September. Raphoe will also be holding its final breeding sheep sale of the season on Wednesday 25 September.

In pictures

These seven Suffolk-cross ewe lambs weighing 37kg sold for €118 each (€3.19/kg).

These 12 Charollais-cross ram lambs weighed 45kg and sold for €145 each (€3.22/kg).

These six crossbred ram lambs weighing 56kg sold for €160 each (€2.86/kg).

These eight ram lambs weighing 26kg sold for €73 each (€2.81/kg).

These five Texel ram lambs weighed 30kg and sold for €86 each (€2.86/kg).

These six Lanark ram lambs weighed 27kg and sold for €80 each (€2.96/kg).

These 18 Suftex ram lambs weighed 54kg and sold for €160 each (€2.96/kg).

These eight ewe lambs weighing 44kg sold for €143 each (€3.25/kg).

These 13 crossbred ewe lambs weighing 30kg sold for €113 each (€3.77/kg).

These three black ewe lambs weighing 42kg sold for €126 each (€3/kg).