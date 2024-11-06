A new record price for a Charollais female sold in the south of Ireland was set in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Livestock Mart, when Raymond Douglas’s leading ewe lamb hit the ring, selling for €6,800. In pre-sale comments, Douglas described this stand-out ewe lamb as “full of style, presence and power’ making her destined for a future in the show ring”.

Super pedigree

This super ewe lamb also came with a super pedigree, being sired by Springhill Wild Card and out of a Logie Durno dam. After a frenzy of online and ringside bids she was knocked down by well-known NI Charollais breeder Graham Foster of the Springhill flock.

Next into the ring for Douglas was a maternal sister to the record-breaking ewe lamb. This lamb was sired by Ralahine Willy Wonka. This bright-headed ewe lamb sold for €1,850 to Donegal breeders Jason and Caroline Cairns.

The last lot into the ring from the pen of Raymond Douglas was a flashy full embryo sister to the record-breaking ewe lamb. She went on to sell for €1,650 to breeder Stewart Thompson.

Douglas’s success continued throughout the sale selling his pen of six ewe lambs to an average €2,130.