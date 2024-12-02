Two of Northern Ireland's leading Blue Texel and Badgerface flocks joined together to form the Sassy Sapphires online timed auction. It was a successful sale for both of the flocks with lots finding new homes throughout Ireland and the UK.

Topping the sale at £4,500 (€5,436) was in-lamb Badgerface shearling ewe Derg Envy from the Derg flock of Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen.

She was a direct daughter of one of the most admired ewes in the breed Cleenagh Dolly the Balmoral, Great Yorkshire and the Welsh show champion. She was sired by the £8,000 Frank the Tank and she sold to Stuart Henderson as a foundation ewe for his newly established flock.

The next top price in the Badgerface section of £2,900 (€3,503) went to Derg Enigma a full sister to the sale topper. She was picked up by Janet Carson.

In-lamb Badgerface shearling ewe Derg Enigma that sold for £2,900. / Alfie Shaw

Sale topping in-lamb Badgerface shearling ewe Derg Envy that sold for £4,500. / Alfie Shaw

Top priced in-lamb Blue Texel shearling ewe Matt's Hob Nob that sold for £2,800. / MacGregor Photography

It was the stand out Blue Texel ewe lamb Matt’s Jellybean that topped the Blue Texel section selling for £3,100 (€3,744) for Matthew Burleigh and Rachel Almonds Matt’s flock. Jellybean was a standout daughter of 10,000gns Sam’s Houdini and one of the flocks top performing stock ewes Matt’s Elegance that has bred ram lambs to £10,000 this year.

The next top price of £2,800 (€3,383) was achieved again by the Matt’s flock, this time it was a powerful in-lamb shearling ewe named Matt’s Hob Nob.

She herself was a daughter of Derg Cindy that has bred lambs to 12,000gns in the past and was scanned in-lamb carrying triplets to the 10,000gns Sam’s Houdini.