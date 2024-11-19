The second highest priced lot from the Ballyibben production sale that sold for €2,800./ Alfie Shaw

The major reduction sale of the Ballyhibben Charollais flock of longstanding breeder Micheal Power took place in Blessington Mart.

On the day there was also a guest consignment from the Ardcath flock of Eugene O’Sullivan. There was a total of 85 in-lamb Charollais ewe present in the sales yard on the day, consisting of 60 Ballyhibben ewes and 25 Ardcath ewes.

With a large number of active bidders both ringside and online, it led to a very consistent trade throughout the day with a 100% clearance rate achieved and a strong average of €815 obtained.

Sheep sold to many new and existing breeders both in the north and south of Ireland and a number of lots were picked up by UK buyers.

Topping the trade at €3,000 was a 2022 born five-star ewe from the Ballyhibben flock. She was a daughter of Sant Andras Sergeant Major and was scanned carrying twins to Ballyhibben stock ram Bawnard Blind Date.

She was purchased by the well-known Cavan based Rockdale flock of David Argue.

Following directly after this top-priced lot was her full embryo sister. She was also scanned carrying twins to Bawnard Blind Date. She went on to sell to Robbie and James Walker as a foundation ewe for their new Charollais flock.