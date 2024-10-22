Kells T-Rex has been named as the 2024 Irish sire of the year. The annual sire of the year competition is run by the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society. The Limestone T-Rex sired ram was the Irish premier Suffolk sale overall champion in 2020.

He was then sold later that day for €25,000 to the renowned Castleisle and Shannagh flocks of Richard and Andrew Wilson, with a share retained by the Kells flock.

This year’s T-Rex progeny dominated the 2024 Irish premier sale in Blessington, with his son Kells Cartier selling for the top price of the day at €7,500. His three top priced sons sold at Irish society sales averaged just over €4,000 a head.