Third-prizewinning in-lamb shearling ewe from the New View flock that sold for 3,500gns. \ Orlena Henderson

Attracting the interest of Texel breeders this week was the annual Longtown Ladies sale.

The sale was made up of just over 60 lots, consisting of in-lamb shearlings and empty ewe lambs.

The sale attracted a high level of interest from both ringside and online bidders. This led to a great sale, with an overall average of £1,097 (€1,301) being achieved.

Judge for the pre-sale show was James Porter from the Saltcoat pedigree Texel flock.

Top honours

Taking the top honours in the pre-sale show was a standout in-lamb shearling ewe from Robert Cockburn's well-known Knap flock.

The champion lot was sired by Dundas Evolution and she was scanned in-lamb to a hombred Knap ram that goes back to Rhaeadr First Choice.

Overall champion and top-priced lot from the Knap flock that sold for 4,200gns. \ Orlena Henderson

After fierce bidding, the hammer was dropped at 4,200gns (€5,230). The successful purchaser was P & L Calcraft, Devon.

The second-highest priced lot at 3,500gns (€4,358) was the day’s third-prizewinning in-lamb shearling ewe from the New View flock of Messers Teward.

This powerful shearling was a Garngour First Class daughter and she was scanned in-lamb to Midlock Gran Torino. She was picked up by Kelso-based Legars Ltd.

Two shearling ewes sold for 2,000gns (€2,490). The first from the Orchilmore flock of Thomas Muirhead and the second from John MacGregor's well-known Allanfauld flock.

A total of 41 in-lamb shearling ewes sold to average £1,242 (€1,473).

Ewe lambs

Having a strong day in the shearling section and taking the top price of 1,600gns (€1,992) in the ewe lamb section was the Knap flock.

The second-prizewinning Knap Gruffalo-sired ewe lamb sold to A & D Proctor. Her full sister then followed directly after, selling for 1,300gns (€1,618) to A Greenhill.

The first-prizewinning ewe lamb came from the renowned Hexel flock of Donal and Sarah McPherson.

The sparky Coniston Equinox daughter sold for 1,400gns (€1,743) to Messers Mounsey.

The 20 ewe lambs sold on the day achieved an average price of £801 (€950) per head.