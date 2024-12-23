There are rules for sheep farmers regarding the outwintering of stock during the prohibited period for applying organic fertilisers. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

New Nitrates rules: There are new nitrates rules for livestock coming into place in 2025 and some changes to existing rules. These are just applicable to farmers in Ireland and are not applicable to farmers in Northern Ireland.

There is another rule for sheep farmers regarding the outwintering of stock during the prohibited period for applying organic fertilisers (ie closed period for applying slurry and farmyard manure) where this is being used to reduce the storage capacity required.

Currently, farmers can avail of reduced storage capacity for sheep on their holding if they are outwintered during the full prohibited spreading period at a grassland stocking rate of not more than 130kg of organic nitrogen/hectare.

This is equivalent to 10 lowland ewes per hectare or over 18 hill ewes, with a high percentage of sheep farmers below this level and not requiring storage. This rule is in place until 31 December 2024.

From 2025 onwards, farmers will only be able to avail of reduced storage capacity if sheep, goats or deer are outwintered during the full prohibited spreading period at a grassland stocking rate of not more than 100kg of organic nitrogen/hectare.

A lowland ewe produces 13kg organic nitrogen annually and a hill ewe 7kg, while the figure for a ram is 9kg. Lowland hoggets produce 7kg organic nitrogen, hill hoggets 4kg and purchased lambs 2.4kg.

The rules do not mean that farmers stocked above these limits have to house sheep, but it may mean that some farmers may need to have some storage in place. For many, this could be a straw-bedded shed that on paper will suffice, as bedding can build up under animals during the prohibited application period.

Sheep census: Note that where the Department of Agriculture’s annual sheep and goat census is being completed online, the portal for generating a return will not be live until 31 December 2024.

Culling ewes: There will be a higher number of cull ewes drafted after 1 January, with some farmers retaining ewes to record on the sheep census for compliance with scheme reference numbers. It is important to note that under the Sheep Improvement Scheme, the Department defines yearling hoggets as being eligible to contribute to the scheme reference number once they turn one year of age.

With a vibrant trade for cull sheep, it is also worth assessing rams. Where it is doubtful that rams will perform well for next year’s breeding season, then culling such sheep might be the best option.

Hill ram DNA samples: Where hill sheep flocks aim to market rams from their 2025 lamb crop as being eligible for the genotyped ram action in the Sheep Improvement Scheme, it is vital that DNA samples of rams used in this breeding season have been collected. If rams are lost without samples being collected, then it will not be possible to verify parentage.

Happy Christmas: I would like to take this opportunity to wish all readers and their families a happy and safe Christmas and all the best for 2025. Hopefully, we can look forward to continued positive returns, but with reduced costs and more favourable weather.