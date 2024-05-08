This pen of spring-born lambs weighed 42kg and sold for €184/head (€4.38/kg).

The Tuesday sheep sale in Mayo-Sligo Mart in Ballina saw a smaller entry of numbers this week, with mart manager Billy Loftus noting that the last of the hoggets are coming through with the first of the spring lambs, with sale numbers expected to rise to 2,500 sheep weekly in the coming month.

Spring lambs were heavily competed for with factory agents, with all lambs easily making north of €4/kg, with types of good flesh and a high kill-out potential reaching €4.20 and €4.30/kg. Lambs weighing 42kg to 45kg sold to a higher price per kilo in general.

A smaller number of hoggets were present and were making only slightly more money per head to spring lambs, albeit at a higher weight.

Cull ewes were a strong trade, with heavy, well-fleshed lowland types clearing €2/kg with relative ease, equating to ewes hitting over the €200/head mark on occasion.

Lighter ewes sold at around the €1.40/kg to €1.60/kg mark, with store hill type ewes selling close to the €1.10/kg mark.

Ewes with lambs at foot also met firm demand, with Billy noting that regular customers purchase these types annually.

Well-framed ewes with strong twin lambs at foot sold for between €270 and €295/team. Older hill type ewes with single hill lambs at foot sold closer to the €120/team mark.

In pictures

This pen of spring born lambs weighed 47kg and sold for €192/head (€4.09/kg).

This large batch of Suffolk-cross spring born lambs weighed 46.5kg and sold for €192/head (€4.13/kg).

This pen of mainly Suffolk-cross spring born lambs weighed 45kg and sold for €190/head (€4.20/kg).

This pen of ewe hoggets weighed 47kg and sold for €188/head (€4/kg).